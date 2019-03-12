Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 10:29am EDT
The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Boeing Co's fall in stock market value this week soared past $20 billion (15.2 billion pounds) on Tuesday as more countries including the United Kingdom grounded the planemaker's 737 MAX 8 aircraft following Sunday's deadly crash in Ethiopia.

British Civil Aviation Authority said it was banning 737 MAX commercial flights from UK airspace as a precautionary measure.

Malaysia, Singapore and Australia also grounded the plane. The same model was involved in another fatal crash in Indonesia in October.

Boeing stock fell 5.1 percent to $379.44 in early trading on Tuesday, adding to a 5 percent decline on Monday.

Since the Ethiopia crash, at least seven of the 24 analysts covering the stock have reviewed their ratings, with two downgrades and one price target cut so far, according to Refinitiv data.

DZ Bank became the first brokerage in nearly two years to place a "sell" rating on the stock, while setting a price target of $333 - the lowest on Wall Street.

Brokerage Edward Jones also downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy", saying the accidents could result in additional expenses, some order delays and pressure financial results.

"On whether Boeing is responsible in some way or if there is a problem in its aircraft is something investors are still trying to digest," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

The United States will mandate that Boeing implement design changes by April, but said the plane was airworthy and did not need to be grounded.

Safety experts say it is too early to speculate on what caused Sunday's crash and black box recorders were yet to yield the cause.2

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:33aBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 6th Update
DJ
10:31aUAE aviation authority to collect data on Ethiopian crash
RE
10:31aBritain joins Boeing suspensions, investigators probe Ethiopia crash
RE
10:31aU.S. Senator Romney urges FAA to temporarily ground Boeing 737 Max 8
RE
10:29aBOEING : shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes
RE
10:28aBritain joins Boeing suspensions, investigators probe Ethiopia crash
RE
10:21aBOEING : Norwegian Air's share price drops after UK halts Boeing 737 MAX 8 fligh..
RE
10:21aBOEING : Norwegian Air grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets
RE
10:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Mixed as Investors Weigh Inflation..
DJ
10:07aBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 5th Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 447 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%98 720
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 183
TEXTRON11.11%12 179
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.90%4 244
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.