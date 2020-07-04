Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing signals end of 747 jumbo jet - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/04/2020 | 06:08am EDT

Boeing has signalled the end for the 747 jumbo jet.

That's according to sources speaking Friday (July 3).

They said the planemaker and its suppliers set the final number of parts it would need for the 747 program at least a year ago.

The plane helped democratize global air travel in the 1970s and celebrated its 50-year flying anniversary in 2019.

But Boeing's so-called 'Queen of the Skies' fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft in more recent years.

The program has seen falling orders and pricing pressures.

The virus outbreak also crushed passenger travel and demand for new jets.

A cargo market boom fuelled by online shopping kept the plane alive during the last few years...just about.

The last order for a passenger version came in 2017.

That when the U.S. government asked Boeing to repurpose two jetliners for use as Air Force One by the President.

Boeing has refused to confirm whether it is ending the 747 program.

If it goes ahead it could mean charges and layoffs for stopping production at its wide-body plant outside Seattle.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
07/03End of the runway for 747 jumbo as Boeing placed final part orders
RE
07/03Embraer union seeks planemaker's board ouster after failed Boeing deal
RE
07/03Rolls-Royce reviewing balance sheet options after COVID-19 hit
RE
07/03Rolls-Royce reviewing balance sheet options after COVID-19 hit
RE
07/03BOEING : Communications Leadership Announcement
AQ
07/03Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article on women in comb..
RE
07/02BOEING : Communications Leadership Announcement
PU
07/02Brazil's Embraer negotiates worker buyouts as rivals downsize
RE
07/02BOEING TO PULL THE PLUG ON ITS 747 J : Bloomberg News
RE
07/02Boeing to pull the plug on its 747 jumbo jet - Bloomberg News
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 413 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 417 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -67,9x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,59 $
Last Close Price 180,81 $
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-44.50%102 036
AIRBUS SE-49.70%57 792
DASSAULT AVIATION-28.89%7 776
TEXTRON-27.24%7 381
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.17.58%4 141
AVICOPTER PLC-11.97%3 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group