Boeing signals end of 747 jumbo jet - sources

Boeing has signalled the end for the 747 jumbo jet.

That's according to sources speaking Friday (July 3).

They said the planemaker and its suppliers set the final number of parts it would need for the 747 program at least a year ago.

The plane helped democratize global air travel in the 1970s and celebrated its 50-year flying anniversary in 2019.

But Boeing's so-called 'Queen of the Skies' fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft in more recent years.

The program has seen falling orders and pricing pressures.

The virus outbreak also crushed passenger travel and demand for new jets.

A cargo market boom fuelled by online shopping kept the plane alive during the last few years...just about.

The last order for a passenger version came in 2017.

That when the U.S. government asked Boeing to repurpose two jetliners for use as Air Force One by the President.

Boeing has refused to confirm whether it is ending the 747 program.

If it goes ahead it could mean charges and layoffs for stopping production at its wide-body plant outside Seattle.