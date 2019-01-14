Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : statement on the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder for Lion Air Flight 610

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:24am EST

Boeing statement on the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder for Lion Air Flight 610

Boeing appreciates the hard work of the investigation team to locate the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of Lion Air Flight 610.

The CVR records radio transmissions and sounds in the cockpit, such as the pilots' voices, audible alerts and aircraft/engine noise.

Boeing is taking every measure to fully support this investigation. As the investigation continues, Boeing is working closely with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board as a technical advisor to support Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC).

In accordance with international protocol, all inquiries about the ongoing accident investigation must be directed to the NTSC.

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 14:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
09:24aBOEING : statement on the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder for Lion Air Fl..
PU
09:05aBOEING : 707 military cargo plane crash in Iran kills 15 people, leaves 1 surviv..
AQ
09:03aWall Street set to open lower after China data, Citi results
RE
08:50aBOEING : Qatar Airways is the Official Airline Partner of the Qatar-India Year o..
AQ
08:49aBOEING : Qatar Airways Cargo Commences Transpacific Freighter Service to Guadala..
AQ
06:04aBOEING : Embraer says cash position from Boeing deal still to be determined
RE
05:47aBOEING : Indonesia recovers Lion Air jet's cockpit voice recorder
AQ
05:20aBOEING : Cargo plane crash in Iran kills 15, leaves 1 survivor
AQ
05:09aBOEING : Iranian Military Cargo Plane Crashes Near Tehran -- Update
DJ
05:04aBOEING : Iranian Military Cargo Plane Crashes Near Tehran
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 99 715 M
EBIT 2018 11 006 M
Net income 2018 10 004 M
Debt 2018 4 355 M
Yield 2018 1,94%
P/E ratio 2018 20,68
P/E ratio 2019 17,46
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 417 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.43%195 256
AIRBUS SE5.26%80 447
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.17%11 554
TEXTRON4.39%11 487
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-0.82%3 898
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 884
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.