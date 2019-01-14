Boeing statement on the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder for Lion Air Flight 610

Boeing appreciates the hard work of the investigation team to locate the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of Lion Air Flight 610.

The CVR records radio transmissions and sounds in the cockpit, such as the pilots' voices, audible alerts and aircraft/engine noise.

Boeing is taking every measure to fully support this investigation. As the investigation continues, Boeing is working closely with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board as a technical advisor to support Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC).

In accordance with international protocol, all inquiries about the ongoing accident investigation must be directed to the NTSC.