Boeing : to Build MH-47G Block II Chinooks for Special Ops

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., June 13, 2019 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will build next-generation MH-47G Chinooks for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. The Block II configuration will enhance the Army's ability to safely carry out the most challenging missions around the world.

The $194 million contract is for a second lot of MH-47G Block II aircraft, to be delivered starting in 2021. Block II Chinooks feature technological advancements to extend the fleet's service life and enhance performance.

'The MH-47G is the world's best, most reliable heavy-lift helicopter and will help Special Operations execute their difficult missions,' said Chuck Dabundo, vice president and MH-47 program manager. 'Nearly a quarter of the Special Ops fleet is now on contract for Block II, and we look forward to delivering this capability to them on schedule.'

The Army has a large number of MH-47G Chinook helicopters. Boeing is now on contract for a total of 15 MH-47G Block II Chinooks. The first MH-47G Block II aircraft is scheduled to begin final assembly this year.

