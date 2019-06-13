Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Boeing : to Build MH-47G Block II Chinooks for Special Ops

06/13/2019 | 01:49pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., June 13, 2019 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] will build next-generation MH-47G Chinooks for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. The Block II configuration will enhance the Army's ability to safely carry out the most challenging missions around the world.

The $194 million contract is for a second lot of MH-47G Block II aircraft, to be delivered starting in 2021. Block II Chinooks feature technological advancements to extend the fleet's service life and enhance performance.

'The MH-47G is the world's best, most reliable heavy-lift helicopter and will help Special Operations execute their difficult missions,' said Chuck Dabundo, vice president and MH-47 program manager. 'Nearly a quarter of the Special Ops fleet is now on contract for Block II, and we look forward to delivering this capability to them on schedule.'

The Army has a large number of MH-47G Chinook helicopters. Boeing is now on contract for a total of 15 MH-47G Block II Chinooks. The first MH-47G Block II aircraft is scheduled to begin final assembly this year.

For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

# # #

Contact:
Andrew Africk
Defense, Space & Security
Office: +1 610-995-2393
Mobile: +1 610-379-6208
andrew.africk@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 17:48:05 UTC
