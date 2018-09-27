Boeing to Build New Training Jet for U.S. Air Force -- Reuters

--Boeing was chosen as the builder of a U.S. Air Force training jet, a contract worth up to $9.2 billion, Reuters reported Thursday.

--Boeing and Sweden's Saab AB (SAABF) teamed up to develop the new jet, the report said.

--The Air Force intends to buy 351 of the jets, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-boeing-trainingjet-exclusive/exclusive-boeing-wins-9-2-billion-contract-for-new-air-force-training-jet-u-s-official-idUSKCN1M72MP

