Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Boeing to Build New Training Jet for U.S. Air Force -- Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:40pm CEST

--Boeing was chosen as the builder of a U.S. Air Force training jet, a contract worth up to $9.2 billion, Reuters reported Thursday.

--Boeing and Sweden's Saab AB (SAABF) teamed up to develop the new jet, the report said.

--The Air Force intends to buy 351 of the jets, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-boeing-trainingjet-exclusive/exclusive-boeing-wins-9-2-billion-contract-for-new-air-force-training-jet-u-s-official-idUSKCN1M72MP

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.65% 367.39 Delayed Quote.24.78%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 9.10% 366.7999 Delayed Quote.44.36%
SAAB AB -0.17% 413.3 Delayed Quote.3.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:43pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air force training jet - U..
RE
10:40pBoeing to Build New Training Jet for U.S. Air Force -- Reuters
DJ
10:37pBOEING : Wins U.S. Air Force T-X Pilot Training Program Contract
PU
10:26pBOEING : Rolls-Royce still grappling with Trent 1000 engine issues
RE
07:27pSome Boeing 787s Grounded Due to Flawed Rolls Royce Parts -Bloomberg
DJ
04:02pJEFF BEZOS'S SPACE STARTUP TO SUPPLY : Wsj
RE
12:25pBOEING : wins contract to replace the Huey helicopter
AQ
10:11aJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos's Space Startup to Supply Engines for Boeing-Lockheed Ro..
DJ
09/26BOEING : to Release Third-Quarter Results on October 24
PR
09/26BOEING : Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:09pBoeing wins $9.2B contract for new Air Force training jet 
11:03aPrime Time For T-X And Boeing 
09/26Hypersonic missile sales seen topping $5B in next decade, J.P. Morgan says 
09/25BOEING : Time For Lift Off! 
09/25BOEING : The Leader Of The Commercial Space Race 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 632 M
EBIT 2018 11 405 M
Net income 2018 9 760 M
Debt 2018 3 361 M
Yield 2018 1,84%
P/E ratio 2018 22,27
P/E ratio 2019 18,97
EV / Sales 2018 2,17x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 413 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)24.78%210 977
AIRBUS SE30.70%95 470
TEXTRON26.91%17 960
DASSAULT AVIATION19.96%15 146
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 410
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD23.15%3 724
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.