Boeing : to Cut 737 MAX Production - Update

Boeing Co. will cut production of its 737 MAX by a fifth and appointed a special board committee to examine its development of new planes, deepening the financial impact on the aerospace giant following two crashes of its best-selling jetliner.

Boeing said Friday that by mid-April it will trim monthly output of the MAX by 10 to 42. The move overrides Boeing's previous plan to boost monthly output of the plane to 57 by this summer. Analysts had expected that higher production to allow Boeing to make almost 600 deliveries of the 737 this year, 90% of them the MAX model.

Boeing's move comes four weeks after the fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX, the second in five months involving the jetliner, triggering probes by regulators. While Boeing is proposing a software fix and additional pilot training to address a flight-control problem implicated in both crashes, a return to flight and resumption of deliveries is expected to be months rather than weeks away, analysts have said.

Boeing on Friday didn't update financial guidance ahead of its next quarterly earnings report scheduled for April 24. Its shares fell more than 2% in after hours trade, and supplier stocks also declined.

"We're adjusting the 737 production system temporarily to accommodate the pause in MAX deliveries, allowing us to prioritize additional resources to focus on software certification and returning the MAX to flight," Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said in a statement.

The production cut will reduce Boeing's cash as customers hold back payment for undelivered planes. Boeing's margins could also suffer as costs are spread over a smaller number of completed aircraft.

With more than 370 MAX jets already out of service, the production cut will increase pressure on MAX customers ahead of the busy summer travel season. Airlines have already rejiggered their schedules since regulators world-wide grounded the 737 MAX in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Southwest Airlines Co., the largest MAX operator at 34 aircraft, is due to receive an additional 31 this year and 30 in 2020.

With completed 737 MAX planes piling up at its assembly plant near Seattle, Chicago-based Boeing has been looking for other storage sites. Some planes have been moved to its widebody-jet plant north of the city.

Boeing said the move wouldn't affect its staffing. For suppliers, the impact may be more immediate. Spirit AeroSystems Inc. derives more than 40% of its sales from the 737 fuselage and other parts. Its new agreement with Boeing includes scope for changes in MAX production levels.

For other suppliers, the production cut could provide some extra time to improve their own operations. The CFM International joint venture between General Electric Co. and Safran SA, the sole engine provider on the MAX, has been playing catch-up to higher production after suffering its own supply issues.

Boeing executives have said in recent months that they could meet demand for more than 57 MAX jets a month if suppliers could provide enough parts to produce planes at that pace.

Boeing is also forming a four-member board committee to examine its approach to the MAX fixes as well as other development programs. These include the 777X, which is due to have its maiden flight this year ahead of first delivery in 2020.

The committee will be headed by Rtd. Adm. Ed Giambastiani Jr., a former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The other members are former Allstate Corp. CEO Ed Liddy, Duke Energy Corp. CEO Lynn Good and Robert Bradway, CEO of Amgen Inc.

