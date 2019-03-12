Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : to Make Key Change In 737 MAX Cockpit Software--5th Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

By Andrew Tangel and Andy Pasztor

Boeing Co. is making a significant software change to a flight-control system in the new 737 MAX aircraft implicated in last year's Lion Air crash, a fix that comes amid growing world-wide unease about the aircraft's safety following a second crash of the model.

The change, which was in the works before the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash over the weekend, would mark a major shift from how Boeing originally designed a stall-prevention feature in the 737 MAX when it first delivered to airlines in 2017.

U.S. aviation regulators are expected to mandate the change by the end of April.

Boeing publicly released details about the planned 737 MAX software update on its website late Monday. A company spokesman confirmed the update would include a change to use multiple data feeds in MAX's stall-prevention system -- instead of the current reliance on a single sensor.

The change was prompted by preliminary results from the Indonesian crash investigation indicating that erroneous data from a single sensor, which measures the angle of the plane's nose, caused the stall-prevention system to misfire. The series of events put the aircraft into a dangerous dive.

Focus on the update has taken on greater urgency as aviation regulators and airlines around the world have grounded their MAX fleets, following The Ethiopian crash over the weekend -- despite no links being made between the two crashes by investigators.

The MAX software change is expected to take about an hour for each plane, a Boeing spokesman said Tuesday. He declined to offer other details about how the system would weigh the multiple data inputs.

"For the past several months and in the aftermath of Lion Air Flight 610, Boeing has been developing a flight control software enhancement for the 737 MAX, designed to make an already safe aircraft even safer," Boeing said late Monday in a statement.

The FAA has decided to allow the 737 MAX to continue flying, a break with counterparts in countries including the U.K., Australia and Singapore, which grounded the model in recent days.

The investigation into the Oct. 29 Lion Air crash is continuing, but has focused on the stall-prevention system, apparent maintenance lapses and potential pilot error. Investigators have revealed little about the circumstances leading up to the Ethiopian crash, but have found cockpit voice and data recorders.

Boeing had initially designed the system to rely on data from a single sensor that measures what is technically known as the angle-of-attack. Engineers determined such a design would be simpler and was in line with the plane maker's long-held philosophy to keep pilots at the center of cockpit control, a person familiar with the matter said.

Boeing's earlier design of the flight-control system, known as MCAS, has puzzled some pilots and safety experts, who wondered why the system didn't rely on multiple angle-of-attack values.

Mike Michaelis, chairman of the safety committee at American Airlines Group Inc.'s pilot union, welcomed news of the coming Boeing software fix.

"That's the way it should have been in the first place," he said.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com and Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 11.60% 375.3432 Delayed Quote.22.63%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.16% 375.16 Delayed Quote.31.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:13pBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 15th Update
DJ
03:10pEU suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after Ethiopia crash
RE
03:10pBOEING : Russia's S7 Airlines grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 planes
RE
03:10pU.S. airlines stand by 737 MAX as some customers, nations reject it
RE
03:08pBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 14th Update
DJ
03:05pStocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
03:05pUAE bans operation of Boeing 737 MAX models - WAM
RE
03:05pFactbox - Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread across the globe
RE
02:58pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise On Health Care, Tech Shares; Boeing Weighs On Th..
DJ
02:57pGlobal stocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 447 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%98 720
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 183
TEXTRON11.11%12 179
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.90%4 244
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.