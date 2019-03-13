Boeing : to Make Key Change in 737 MAX Cockpit Software

By WSJ City

Boeing is making a significant software change to a flight-control system in the new 737 MAX aircraft implicated in last year's Lion Air crash, a fix that comes amid growing world-wide unease about the aircraft's safety following a second crash of the model.The UK, France, Germany and Ireland all grounded the aircraft within about an hour of each other. That followed overnight moves by Australia, Malaysia and Singapore and decisions by China, Indonesia and several carriers in Latin America to suspend operations on Monday.

--- The change would mark a major shift from how Boeing originally designed a stall-prevention feature in the 737 MAX...

--- ...when it first delivered to airlines in 2017.

--- It was in the works before the Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed over the weekend.

--- Two Turkish Airlines flights headed to the UK turned around midflight after Britain's regulators barred the jet from its airspace.

--- The MAX fleet represents a small portion of the thousands of jetliners flying every day.

--- American carriers have said they have no plans to ground flights.

--- Little information has been released about the circumstances of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

--- That makes it likely any conclusions are weeks, if not months, away.

--- The crash killed all 157 people on board.

The change was prompted by preliminary results from the Indonesian crash investigation indicating that erroneous data from a single sensor, which measures the angle of the plane's nose, caused the stall-prevention system to misfire. The series of events put the aircraft into a dangerous dive. Focus on the update has taken on greater urgency as aviation regulators and airlines around the world have grounded their MAX fleets, following The Ethiopian crash over the weekend--despite no links being made between the two crashes by investigators.

Boeing said on Monday it was in talks with regulators and airlines about concerns they may have. A company spokesman confirmed the update would include a change to use multiple data feeds in MAX's stall-prevention system--instead of the current reliance on a single sensor.

"For the past several months and in the aftermath of Lion Air Flight 610, Boeing has been developing a flight control software enhancement for the 737 MAX, designed to make an already safe aircraft even safer."

