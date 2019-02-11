Boeing : to Provide Uzbekistan Airways with Landing Gear Services

Log in
02/11/2019 | 04:01am EST

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] reached an agreement with Uzbekistan Airways to provide services that will enable the airline to more efficiently and effectively maintain its 787-8 Dreamliner fleet through the Boeing Landing Gear Exchange program.

The flag carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan will rely on Boeing to support its fleet with quick and reliable landing gear exchanges when and where they need them. This program greatly reduces maintenance time, helps the airline quickly return airplanes to service, and enables the airline to focus its resources on core operations.

"We are proud to provide our customers with value-added services that deliver results and drive efficiencies in their operations," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. "Our Landing Gear Exchange program does just that by providing a cost-effective and reliable way for customers to manage overhauls quickly and efficiently."

Boeing's 787 Landing Gear Exchange program provides a simple and economical solution for managing landing gear overhauls, while building on Boeing's successful history of exchange programs. Through the offering, a carrier can exchange landing gears that need to be repaired or overhauled for another set of certified landing gear from a pool that Boeing maintains. This service eliminates the need for operators to contract, schedule and manage the overhaul process.

Uzbekistan Airways flies to more than 40 destinations and has been a Boeing customer for more than 20 years. Together, the companies operate a joint Composite Repair Shop in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 787 Dreamliner is a family of super-efficient and long-range commercial airplanes. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 fleet has flown on more than 1,800 routes, including over 210 new nonstop routes around the world. More than 70 customers have ordered more than 1,400 airplanes, making the 787 the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in history.

Operating as one of Boeing's three business units, Global Services is headquartered in the Dallas area. For more information, visit www.boeing.com/services.

________________________
Contacts
At MRO Middle East
Stephanie Bass
Boeing Communications
Mobile +1 314-651-7376
stephanie.l.bass@boeing.com

Allison Auman
Boeing Communications
Mobile +1 206-499-4510
allison.auman@boeing.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-to-provide-uzbekistan-airways-with-landing-gear-services-300792905.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2019
