Boeing : to Release Second-Quarter Results on July 24

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, July 24.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Performance & Strategy Greg Smith will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast at

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2017257/1012F4905A52731D800A24AA16CB9FFB.

The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-800-230-1092 within the U.S. and by dialing 612-326-1019 outside of the U.S. The passcode for both is "Boeing."

Individuals should check the webcast site prior to the session to ensure their computers can access the audio stream and slide presentation. Instructions for obtaining the required free downloadable software will be posted on the site.

A Boeing news release and presentation materials will be posted to the Investors section of www.boeing.com prior to the event.

Contact

Investor Relations: 312-544-2140

Communications: 312-544-2002

