Boeing : to Resume 737 MAX Jetliner Production

By Kimberly Chin

Boeing Co. said Wednesday that it has resumed production of its 737 MAX jetliner at its Renton, Wash., factory.

The company will begin production "at a low rate" as it focuses on workplace safety and product quality.

"The steps we've taken in the factory will help drive our goal of 100 percent quality for our customers while supporting our ongoing commitment to workplace safety," said Scott Stocker, vice president of 737 MAX manufacturing, in prepared remarks.

Boeing halted 737 MAX assembly in January as it awaited regulatory clearance for the plane to fly again following two fatal crashes, which it hopes to secure in the third quarter.

Shares of the aerospace giant rose 4.4% in after-hours trading to $156.

