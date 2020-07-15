Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/15 04:10:00 pm
187.94 USD   +4.43%
04:26pBOEING : to Support International Space Station Operations Through 2024
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing to support NASA with ISS operations through 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
Workers pressure wash the logo of NASA on the Vehicle Assembly Building, in Cape Canaveral

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would support International Space Station (ISS) operations through September 2024 as part of a $916 million (727 million pounds) contract extension with NASA.

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would support International Space Station (ISS) operations through September 2024 as part of a $916 million (727 million pounds) contract extension with NASA.

Under the contract valued at about $225 million annually, Boeing will provide engineering support services, resources and personnel for activities aboard the ISS and manage the station's systems.

NASA selected Boeing as the prime contractor for the ISS in 1993.

The U.S. planemaker and aerospace major said recent analysis showed the spacecraft was safe and mission-capable.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
04:26pBOEING : to Support International Space Station Operations Through 2024
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:01aVirus worries and FOMO drive options bets on surging tech giants
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/14Industrials Up As Investors Look Past Banks' Gloomy Economic View -- Industri..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 874 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 606 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -62,0x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 190,32 $
Last Close Price 187,94 $
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-46.08%101 556
AIRBUS SE-49.29%59 055
DASSAULT AVIATION-29.96%7 765
TEXTRON-28.18%7 418
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.45.39%5 326
AVICOPTER PLC4.65%4 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group