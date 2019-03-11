Log in
Boeing : to upgrade software in 737 MAX 8 fleet in 'weeks'

0
03/11/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

(Reuters) - Boeing Co confirmed late on Monday it will deploy a software upgrade to the 737 MAX 8, a few hours after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would mandate "design changes" in the aircraft by April.

Boeing did not reference Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash in connection to the software upgrade. The statement did express the company's condolences to the relatives of the 157 people who died, however.

The company said in the aftermath of October's Lion Air Flight crash it has for several months "been developing a flight control software enhancement for the 737 MAX, designed to make an already safe aircraft even safer." The software upgrade "will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks," it said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 19,08
P/E ratio 2020 16,87
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 444 $
Spread / Average Target 5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)24.03%238 729
AIRBUS SE32.83%97 271
DASSAULT AVIATION19.50%13 503
TEXTRON11.11%11 950
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD10.10%4 141
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 952
