MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : to upgrade software in 737 MAX 8 fleet in 'weeks'

0
03/12/2019 | 05:46am EDT

(Reuters) - Boeing Co confirmed late on Monday it will deploy a software upgrade to the 737 MAX 8, a few hours after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would mandate "design changes" in the aircraft by April.

Boeing did not reference Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash in connection to the software upgrade. The statement did express the company's condolences to the relatives of the 157 people who died, however.

The company said in the aftermath of October's Lion Air Flight crash it has for several months "been developing a flight control software enhancement for the 737 MAX, designed to make an already safe aircraft even safer." The software upgrade "will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks," it said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
05:56aBOEING : Groundings of Boeing 737 MAX Jets Spread After Ethiopian Airlines Crash..
DJ
05:48aBOEING : Australia suspends 737 MAX flights to and from the country
AQ
05:46aBOEING : to upgrade software in 737 MAX 8 fleet in 'weeks'
RE
05:38aPILOTS RECEIVED EXTRA BOEING 737 MAX : Ethiopian Airlines Executive
DJ
05:16aBOEING : Government Blacklists Crash Prone Boeing 737-Max 8
AQ
04:58aBOEING : Groundings of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets Spread After Ethiopian Airlines Cra..
DJ
04:51aTHE LATEST : Australia suspends all flights of Boeing model
AQ
04:33aGroundings of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets Spread After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
DJ
04:23aSingapore, Australia, China, Indonesia ground Boeing's 737 MAX 8 as concerns ..
RE
04:23aBOEING : Australia suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 447 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%97 271
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 503
TEXTRON11.11%11 950
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.90%4 141
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 952
