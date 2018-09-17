Log in
Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
09/17 09:53:41 pm
355.3 USD   -1.25%
Summary 
News Summary


Boeing : unit launches new military drone

09/17/2018 | 09:19pm CEST

(Reuters) - Insitu Inc, a unit of Boeing Co, on Monday launched a military drone enabled with satellite communications and an extended range of operations aiming to land both U.S. and international customers.

The Integrator Extended Range, which features high-quality full motion video during flight and more secure jam-resistant networks, would deliver "significantly reduced cost" compared with other contracted medium-altitude drones, the unit said.

Don Williamson, Intsitu's vice president for defence, said the drone is the first of its size to provide this level of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance without the need for a paved runway.

"All warfighting units and coalition partners can have access to what was once a limited resource, getting this much-needed capability in the hands of the warfighter at a fraction of the cost of any current system available today," Insitu Chief Executive Officer Esina Alic said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has eased rules for exporting some types of lethal U.S.-made drones to potentially dozens more allies and partners.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 651 M
EBIT 2018 11 443 M
Net income 2018 9 763 M
Debt 2018 3 339 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,81
P/E ratio 2019 18,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 413 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)22.00%206 708
AIRBUS SE27.95%95 836
TEXTRON24.70%17 530
DASSAULT AVIATION20.66%15 131
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 314
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD12.89%3 582
