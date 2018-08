The Navy published a request for proposals in 2017 that sought a drone that could refuel, and extend the combat range, of fighter jets including Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets, Boeing EA-18G Growlers and Lockheed Martin F-35 fighters.

The Navy said it expected the contract to be completed in 2024 and that Boeing won the deal over two other bidders.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)