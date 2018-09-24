Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE) (BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Boeing : wins first leg of $2.4 billion helicopter deal from U.S. Air Force

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:49pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Boeing logo LABACE in Sao Paulo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing Co a $376 million contract to build four helicopters in the first leg of a $2.38 billion deal to replace the fleet of 46-year-old UH-1N Huey helicopters.

The Air Force said it will eventually order 84 helicopters to be delivered from 2020 through 2032.

The Air Force will use the helicopters to protect the U.S. nuclear arsenal, with aircraft based in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota, among other locations around the world.

Boeing said its MH-139 helicopter is based on Italian aircraft maker Leonardo AW139, which is used by more than 270 governments, militaries and companies around the world.

The helicopters will be built at two facilities outside of Philadelphia.

"Strong competition drove down costs for the program, resulting in $1.7 billion in savings to the taxpayer," Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson said.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by James Dalgleish and Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.14% 367.99 Delayed Quote.26.22%
LEONARDO -1.69% 10.465 End-of-day quote.7.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
09/24BOEING : wins first leg of $2.4 billion helicopter deal from U.S. Air Force
RE
09/24BOEING : MH-139 to Replace U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey Fleet
PU
09/24BOEING : National Science Foundation announce partnership, $21 million investmen..
PR
09/24CTT : Announces Cair™ VIP Order for ACJ319neo
AQ
09/22BOEING : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Missouri (Sept. 22)
AQ
09/22BOEING : EgyptAir to receive it’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner in March
AQ
09/22PRECISION LASER GUIDANCE SET (PLGS) : Dsu-40a/b
AQ
09/21BOEING : Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Shanghai Airlines
PR
09/21BOEING : MILITARY $40.32 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Boeing
AQ
09/21BOEING : Air Force Life Cycle Management Center awarded $15m contract for APG-82..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24'SAFER' DIVIDEND DOW DOGS : Intel, Chevron, DowDupont, McDonald's, And Boeing Ca.. 
09/24BOEING : Sitting On A Double And We Still Aren't Selling Our Shares 
09/24Boeing Shapes Itself For The Future 
09/23BOEING : Next Stop $400 
09/23The Dogs Of The Dow September Update By Dividend Dogcatcher 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98 632 M
EBIT 2018 11 405 M
Net income 2018 9 760 M
Debt 2018 3 361 M
Yield 2018 1,81%
P/E ratio 2018 22,57
P/E ratio 2019 19,22
EV / Sales 2018 2,20x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 413 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Kenneth M. Duberstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)26.22%213 849
AIRBUS SE28.67%97 086
TEXTRON26.91%17 841
DASSAULT AVIATION23.58%15 662
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 500
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD17.66%3 745
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.