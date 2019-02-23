Cargo Plane Crashes in Texas

By Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron

A cargo plane crashed in Texas on Saturday afternoon with three people believed to be on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane, a Boeing Co. 767 cargo plane operated by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., was flying from Miami, Fla., to Houston when it crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, around 12:45 p.m. CST, the FAA said on its Twitter account. Flight tracking service Flightradar24 listed the flight as being operated on behalf of Amazon.com Inc.

The FAA said it lost radar and radio contact with Atlas Air Flight 3591 about 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would be sending a team to investigate. An Atlas Air representative declined to immediately comment but said the carrier would be issuing a statement.

Atlas Air operates 20 Boeing 767 freighters on behalf of Amazon Air, formerly known as Prime Air.

Air Transport Services Group Inc., another cargo operator, flies another 20 of the jets on behalf of Amazon, with more due to join later this year.

Amazon subcontracts flying between its U.S. fulfillment centers, as well as ground handling and maintenance services.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com