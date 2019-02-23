Cargo Plane Crashes in Texas -- Update

By Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron

A cargo plane crashed in Texas on Saturday afternoon with three people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The aircraft, a Boeing Co. 767 cargo plane operated by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., was flying from Miami, Fla., to Houston when it crashed into Trinity Bay near Anahuac, Texas, around 12:45 p.m. CST, the FAA said on its Twitter account. Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 listed the 26-year-old plane as being operated on behalf of Amazon.com Inc.

The FAA said it lost radar and radio contact with Atlas Air Flight 3591 about 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The crash left a large debris field in the bay, a representative for the Chambers County sheriff's office said. Eyewitnesses reported the plane crashed nose first into a marshy area of the bay, the sheriff told a news conference.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would be sending a team to investigate.

Atlas Air said in a statement the three people on the plane and their families "are our top priority at this time," adding that it is fully cooperating with the FAA and NTSB.

Purchase, N.Y.-based Atlas Air operates a fleet of 112 jets, including 20 Boeing 767 freighters on behalf of Amazon Air, formerly known as Prime Air. It also flies on behalf of other customers, including DHL Express, China's SF Express and the U.S. military.

Air Transport Services Group Inc., another cargo operator, flies another 20 of the jets on behalf of Amazon, with more due to join later this year.

Amazon subcontracts flying between its U.S. fulfillment centers, as well as ground handling and maintenance services.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

--Alison Sider contributed to this article.

