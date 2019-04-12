Log in
EU Readying Tariffs in Aircraft Subsidies Dispute, Sources Say -Reuters

0
04/12/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

--European officials have created a list of U.S. imports that could be subject to tariffs as a result of a dispute over aircraft subsidies, Reuters reported Friday, citing EU diplomats.

--President Trump said the U.S. could impose $11 billion in tariffs on EU products over what is perceived as unfair subsidies given to Airbus SE (EADSY), the report said.

--The EU tariffs would relate to a World Trade Organization complaint that had been filed over subsidies given to Boeing, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-eu-exclusive/exclusive-eu-eyes-20-billion-euros-of-u-s-imports-to-hit-over-boeing-diplomats-idUSKCN1RO1VK

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.94% 118.6 Real-time Quote.39.95%
AIRBUS SE 0.61% 118.52 End-of-day quote.40.66%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.14% 378.53 Delayed Quote.13.16%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 106 B
EBIT 2019 12 975 M
Net income 2019 11 335 M
Debt 2019 5 571 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 18,97
P/E ratio 2020 15,17
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 427 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)13.16%208 949
AIRBUS SE39.95%102 959
DASSAULT AVIATION7.52%12 205
TEXTRON9.72%11 872
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 356
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD22.70%4 021
