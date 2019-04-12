EU Readying Tariffs in Aircraft Subsidies Dispute, Sources Say -Reuters

--European officials have created a list of U.S. imports that could be subject to tariffs as a result of a dispute over aircraft subsidies, Reuters reported Friday, citing EU diplomats.

--President Trump said the U.S. could impose $11 billion in tariffs on EU products over what is perceived as unfair subsidies given to Airbus SE (EADSY), the report said.

--The EU tariffs would relate to a World Trade Organization complaint that had been filed over subsidies given to Boeing, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-eu-exclusive/exclusive-eu-eyes-20-billion-euros-of-u-s-imports-to-hit-over-boeing-diplomats-idUSKCN1RO1VK

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com