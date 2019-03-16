Log in
Ethiopia : France Chosen for Black-Box Analysis Because of Proximity

03/16/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

By Gabriele Steinhauser and Robert Wall

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia--France's relative proximity to Ethiopia was one of the reasons its accident investigation office was chosen to analyze the "black boxes" of the crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight, Ethiopia's transport minister said Saturday.

"The whole international community was and is still waiting for the cause of the accident," Dagmawit Moges told a news conference. "One of the factors that made us choose France was the distance."

Sunday's crash of flight ET302--just six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa--killed all 157 passengers and crew on board and was the second accident involving a Boeing Co. (BA) 737 MAX 8 aircraft in five months. U.S. and other regulators have grounded the plane after saying they had found possible similarities between the two crashes. Neither crash probe has produced conclusive findings. Boeing says its plane is safe but agreed with the grounding.

U.S. authorities had lobbied for both black boxes--the flight-data and cockpit-voice recorders--to be sent there given that the aircraft was manufactured by Boeing.

Ms. Moges declined to give a timeline for the release of the initial findings from the black-box analysis.

"This kind of investigation needs a considerable amount of time," she said.

She also said that it would take five to six months to identify the remains of the victims.

Accident investigators in the probe into October's crash of a Lion Air plane in the Java Sea have said they are looking at why the plane's anti-stall system repeatedly pushed the MAX's nose down. They are also looking at plane maintenance. The airline said the plane was well maintained.

Some data transmitted by the Ethiopian plane has led authorities to suspect its stall-prevention system also may have activated.

The French accident investigation office, the BEA, said Saturday it was working on the plane's black boxes, which typically provide the strongest clues to causes of aircraft accidents.

The two recording devices arrived at the BEA outside Paris on Thursday for analysis. The Ethiopian investigation team leading the probe is present at the BEA's facility outside Paris, the French agency said. U.S. representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board, the FAA and Boeing also are participating, the BEA said, along with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The pilot of ET302 reported flight-control problems shortly after takeoff, Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam said earlier this week.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com and Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

