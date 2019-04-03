Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed Boeing's emergency procedures before crash: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 12:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk at the scene of the Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu

SINGAPORE/ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX jet that crashed last month had initially followed Boeing Co's emergency procedures but they still failed to regain control of the plane, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The crash killed all 157 people on board and led to a global grounding of 737 MAX jets.

Boeing had issued guidelines to pilots about shutting off an automated anti-stall system in the wake of a deadly crash in Indonesia less than five months earlier.

The Wall Street Journal report, citing unidentified people briefed on the matter, said the pilots had initially shut off the anti-stall system called MCAS that was pushing the airplane's nose down shortly after it took off from Addis Ababa.

The pilots then cranked a manual wheel in an attempt to stabilize the plane, the report said, but they eventually decided to restore power to the usual electric trim on their control yokes, likely because the manual attempt didn't achieve the desired results.

Returning the electric power reactivated MCAS and allowed it to continue its strong downward commands, the newspaper said.

A preliminary report into the crash has not yet been released by Ethiopian investigators.

Ethiopia's Ministry of Transport spokesman Musie Yehyies said there were no plans to publish the report on Wednesday. The report is expected within 30 days of the March 10 disaster under international rules governing crash investigations.

Boeing did not respond to a request for comment outside regular U.S. working hours.

The planemaker said on Monday it planned to submit a proposed software enhancement package to MCAS in the "coming weeks", having previously said it would deliver the fix for U.S. approval by last week.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore and Jason Neely in Addis Ababa; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)

By Jamie Freed and Jason Neely

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
12:50aETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PILOTS FOLLOWED B : Wsj
RE
12:03aBOEING : Ethiopian Airlines Pilots Initially Followed Boeing's Required Emergenc..
DJ
04/02BOEING : Senate Committee Opens Inquiry Into FAA Safety Inspectors, Training Req..
DJ
04/02BOEING : Senate Committee Opens Inquiry Into FAA Safety Inspectors, Training Req..
DJ
04/02BOEING : U.S. Senate panel reviewing whistleblower claims on aviation safety - p..
RE
04/02BRAZIL'S GOL WILL NOT CANCEL BOEING : newspaper
RE
04/02BOEING NEEDS TO DO MORE WORK ON MAX : Regulator
AQ
04/02EXCLUSIVE : China's huge Airbus order padded by old or incomplete deals - source..
RE
04/02EXCLUSIVE : China's huge Airbus order padded by old or incomplete deals - source..
RE
04/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Wirecard, Thales, Boeing, Novartis
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,74
P/E ratio 2020 15,52
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.41%215 305
AIRBUS SE40.26%102 673
DASSAULT AVIATION12.31%12 260
TEXTRON10.15%11 847
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 312
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD28.24%4 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About