MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
My previous session
News 
News

Ethiopian crash could be largest non-war aviation reinsurance claim: Willis Re

04/01/2019 | 11:58am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Liability claims related to the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft could be the largest non-war aviation reinsurance claim on record, hitting reinsurers' profitability, reinsurance broker Willis Re said.

The crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 on March 10 killed 157 passengers and crew, the second deadly crash involving a Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 airliner in five months.

As the crash site and black boxes are investigated, the 737 MAX 8 has been grounded worldwide as a precautionary measure and regulators are stepping up action to improve air safety while Boeing is carrying out a software upgrade to the plane's automated flight control system.

Liability claims for the passengers' loss of life and in relation to the grounded aircraft could total around a billion dollars, James Vickers, chairman of Willis Re International, told Reuters by phone, a large sum for the aviation reinsurance market which Vickers said was "very small and very, very specialist".

Reinsurers help insurers share the cost of large claims, in return for part of the premium.

The losses could erode three to four years of aviation reinsurers' premium in the "global excess of loss" category of reinsurance, Willis Re said on Monday in its summary of reinsurance activity at the key April 1 renewal date.

In excess of loss reinsurance, the insurers are on the hook for the first part of the claim, and reinsurers only pay out on claims above a certain level.

The world's biggest reinsurers include European firms Munich Re, Swiss Re and Hannover Re, U.S. billionaire global investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and companies operating in the Lloyd's of London market.

British insurer Global Aerospace led a consortium of insurers and reinsurers providing cover for Boeing.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.50% 305805.94 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.70% 388.35 Delayed Quote.18.27%
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG 0.63% 128.8 Delayed Quote.8.75%
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES 0.24% 94.09 Delayed Quote.17.74%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG 0.38% 211.8 Delayed Quote.10.73%
SWISS RE 0.97% 98.22 Delayed Quote.7.95%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON -0.38% 174.94 Delayed Quote.15.64%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 17,28
P/E ratio 2020 15,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 215 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)18.27%215 305
AIRBUS SE40.42%102 673
DASSAULT AVIATION8.68%12 260
TEXTRON10.15%11 847
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 312
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD25.13%4 106
