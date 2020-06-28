Log in
BOEING COMPANY (THE)

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
News 


Exclusive: Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin on Monday - sources

06/28/2020 | 01:12am EDT
Boeing 737 Max aircraft are parked in a parking lot at Boeing Field in this aerial photo taken over Seattle

By Eric M. Johnson and David Shepardson

Pilots and test crew members from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing Co are slated to begin a three-day certification test campaign for the 737 MAX on Monday, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The test is a pivotal moment in Boeing's worst-ever corporate crisis, long since compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic that has slashed air travel and jet demand.

The grounding of the fast-selling 737 MAX in March 2019 after crashes killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia triggered lawsuits, investigations by Congress and the Department of Justice and cut off a key source of Boeing's cash.

After a preflight briefing over several hours, the crew will board a 737 MAX 7 outfitted with test equipment at Boeing Field near Seattle, one of the people said.

The crew will run methodically scripted mid-air scenarios such as steep-banking turns, progressing to more extreme maneuvers on a route primarily over Washington state. The plan over at least three days could include touch-and-go landings at the eastern Washington airport in Moses Lake, and a path over the Pacific Ocean coastline, adjusting the flight plan and timing as needed for weather and other factors, one of the people said.

Pilots will also intentionally trigger the reprogrammed stall-prevention software known as MCAS faulted in both crashes, and aerodynamic stall conditions, the people said.

Boeing and the FAA declined to comment.

The rigors of the test campaign go beyond previous Boeing test flights, completed in a matter of hours on a single day, industry sources say.

The tests are meant to ensure new protections Boeing added to MCAS are robust enough to prevent the scenario pilots encountered before both crashes, when they were unable to counteract MCAS and grappled with "stick shaker" column vibrations and other warnings, one of the people said.

Boeing's preparation has included hundreds of hours inside a 737 MAX flight simulator at its Longacres facility in Renton, Washington, and hundreds of hours in the air on the same 737 MAX 7 test airplane without FAA officials on board.

At least one of those practice flights included the same testing parameters expected on Monday, one of the people said.

After the flights, FAA officials in Washington and the Seattle-area will analyze reams of digital and paperwork flight test data to assess the jet's airworthiness.

Likely weeks later, after the data is analyzed and training protocols are firmed up, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, a former F-15 fighter pilot who has promised the 737 MAX will not be approved until he has personally signed off on it, will board the same plane to make his assessments, two of the people said.

If all goes well, the FAA would then need to approve new pilot training procedures, among other reviews, and would not likely approve the plane's ungrounding until September, the people said.

That means the jet is on a path to resume U.S. service before year-end, though the process has been plagued by delays for more than a year.

"Based on how many problems have been uncovered, I would be stunned if the flight tests are 'one and done,'" said another person with knowledge of the flight plans.

"(The FAA will) make sure they find enough stuff wrong to demonstrate they are putting this jet through its paces. The last thing the FAA or Boeing wants is for the Administrator to do his own flight and say 'it's not ready.' Boeing wants Dickson's flight to be a coronation."

Regulators in Europe and Canada, while working closely with the FAA, will also conduct their own assessments and have pinpointed concerns that go beyond the FAA. They may require additional changes after the 737 MAX is cleared to return to service.

"This is new territory," said one industry source with knowledge of prior Boeing tests. "There's a lot more play between regulators, and certainly a lot more pressure and public attention."

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 413 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 417 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -63,9x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 95 941 M 95 941 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,27 $
Last Close Price 170,01 $
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-46.32%95 941
AIRBUS SE-52.58%54 331
DASSAULT AVIATION-31.20%7 501
TEXTRON-26.01%7 247
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.13.98%4 008
AVICOPTER PLC-14.73%3 388
