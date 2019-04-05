Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Explainer: Ethiopia crash raises questions over handling of faults on Boeing 737 MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:05am EDT
iFILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Ethiopia's insistence that its pilots followed procedures when their Boeing Co 737 MAX nosedived before a deadly crash, and Boeing's recent declaration that a new software fix makes a "safe plane safer," have set the stage for a lengthy fight over the roles of technology and crew in recent 737 MAX crashes.

After a deadly Lion Air crash in October, Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration told airlines what to do in the event that an erroneous sensor reading fooled the jet into thinking it was in a stall and pushed the nose down.

The Ethiopian Airlines pilots initially followed the advice to shut off the MCAS anti-stall system but later reversed the command counter to guidance at a time when they were travelling beyond maximum operating speeds, according to data contained in a preliminary report released on Thursday and experts on the jet.

WHAT ARE THE PROPER PROCEDURES?

If MCAS misfires, forcing the nose down in a manoeuvre similar to a condition that pilots know as runaway trim, pilots are supposed to hit two cut-out switches at the plane's centre console to turn off power to the electric trim system.

Under normal circumstances, trim is used to keep an aircraft flying level, but the MCAS makes automated nose-down movements.

Data from the Ethiopian Airlines flight indicates the aircraft was flying nose-heavy and not in a "neutral" attitude when pilots hit the stabilizer cutout switches to disable the MCAS system, the preliminary report showed.

That would make the situation harder to manage, possibly accounting for their decision to turn the system back on.

Boeing's checklist for pilots tells them to "control airplane pitch attitude manually with control column and main electric trim as needed" before hitting cut-out switches and turning to a rarely used manual wheel to keep the plane's nose in the proper position. It does not describe a specific trim setting for the pilots to achieve.

WOULD THE PROCEDURES WORK?

Experts are questioning whether the procedures outlined after the Lion Air crash were comprehensive enough to ensure pilots could recover from a real-life cockpit emergency with several distractions at a low altitude shortly after take-off rather than in a pre-planned simulator ride.

A 737 MAX pilot said the resistance on the control yoke would be about four times normal and it could take a few dozen turns of the manual wheel to return the nose to the proper position, depending on the alignment when the switches were cut.

The preliminary report indicates the pilots tried to move their wheels together but were unable to raise the nose much at all by doing so.

"It appears the flight crew reactivated electric trim," former Boeing engineer Peter Lemme said. "But they only made a very small nose up adjustment - I would have expected them to immediately and without stopping move the stabilizer back into trim. The last MCAS command comes 5 seconds after their last manual trim command."

WHY COULDN'T THEY RAISE THE NOSE MANUALLY?

The proper response to MCAS emergencies, Leeham Co analyst Bjorn Fehrm said, is to correct the dangerous nose-down "trim" using electronic thumb switches, then turn off MCAS and trim manually with the wheel.

But if the aircraft is going too fast, those electronic switches may not be effective, European regulators said in a 2016 memo. And failing to fully fix the trim before MCAS is deactivated can make it physically impossible for pilots to control the plane, Fehrm said.

Under normal circumstances, trim is used to keep an aircraft flying level.

At speeds up to 250 knots (288 mph) pilots can stabilise trim with the manual wheel. But when the speed rises towards 300 knots and higher, the wheel becomes impossible to turn as air rushing over control surfaces makes them harder to move, Fehrm said.

At the time when both pilots were unable to move the wheel, they were travelling at over 340 knots, the maximum operating speed of the airplane and clacker alarms were sounding. By the end of the fatal flight they had reached 500 knots.

WHY WAS THE ETHIOPIAN JET GOING SO FAST?

The plane's engines were at 94 percent thrust on take-off and remained there for the rest of the flight.

That is consistent with the pilots leaving the thrust setting in take-off mode throughout, aviation experts said.

The 737's air data computer also uses angle-of-attack (AOA) information to adjust airspeed readings. If it mistakenly thinks the angle of attack is high, it can trigger pilot warnings that airspeed and altitude data are unreliable on one of the pilot's controls, according to former Boeing engineer Peter Lemme.

That leads to an unreliable airspeed checklist which involves turning off the autothrottle as well as setting engine thrust to 75 percent. The runaway stabilizer checklist to shut off MCAS also says to turn off autothrottle.

However, according to the flight data recorder, the pilots never reduced the thrust from 94 percent.

"The report does not address information about unreliable airspeed procedures which should be considered because they had erratic airspeed," said Greg Feith, a former senior air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Alexandra Hudson)

By Jamie Freed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
12:06aGONE IN 6 MINUTES : an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey
AQ
12:05aEXPLAINER : Ethiopia crash raises questions over handling of faults on Boeing 73..
RE
12:05aBOEING : Family of American woman sues Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines over 737 Max c..
RE
12:04aBOEING : Main points of Ethiopian Airlines preliminary crash report
RE
12:04aBOEING : What we know about Boeing 737 MAX crashes and what comes next
RE
04/04BOEING : Fitch says 737 Max grounding to hurt Asian airline industry more in sec..
RE
04/04BOEING : ANA Takes Delivery of Airline's First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
PU
04/04BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
RE
04/04BOEING : Ethiopian Initial Probe Blame 737 MAX Flight-Control System -- 5th Upda..
DJ
04/04BOEING : CEO says erroneous activation of MCAS software adds to pilots' high wor..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 576 M
Net income 2019 12 465 M
Debt 2019 6 106 M
Yield 2019 2,07%
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
P/E ratio 2020 15,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 437 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)22.75%220 571
AIRBUS SE41.19%102 310
DASSAULT AVIATION14.30%12 662
TEXTRON10.59%11 893
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 485
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD30.62%4 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About