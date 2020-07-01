Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FAA, Boeing complete 737 MAX certification test flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
A Boeing 737-7 Max aircraft lands at north side of Boeing Field in Seattle after completing a flight testing to be re-certified

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that it and Boeing completed certification test flights on the 737 MAX, a key milestone toward the plane's return to service.

The MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.

The FAA said it must still evaluate the data from the three days of testing and has other tasks to complete. "The agency is following a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing's work. We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards," the FAA said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
05:52pFAA's Handling of Boeing 737 MAX Issues Faulted in Review -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:47pAirbus hints at compromise as governments fret over job cuts
RE
02:46pAirbus hints at compromise as governments fret over job cuts
RE
02:26pS&P, Nasdaq close higher on vaccine hopes, improving data
RE
02:16pFAA's Handling of Boeing 737 MAX Issues Faulted in Review -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:47pFAA's Handling of Boeing 737 MAX Issues Faulted in Review -- Update
DJ
12:51pBOEING : Dreamlifter Transports 500,000 Protective Face Masks for Utah Students ..
PR
09:55aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Several companies announce job cuts
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 67 413 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 417 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -68,9x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 189,59 $
Last Close Price 183,30 $
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-40.30%103 441
AIRBUS SE-51.32%55 991
DASSAULT AVIATION-29.87%7 676
TEXTRON-25.18%7 486
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.14.55%4 010
AVICOPTER PLC-13.06%3 427
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group