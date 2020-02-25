Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FAA Proposes Safety Fix for Another 737 MAX Production Lapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:21pm EST

By Andy Pasztor

The Federal Aviation Administration is mandating a new round of safety fixes before Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jets can return to the air, this time targeting assembly-line lapses that could result in dual-engine power loss in the event of a lightning strike.

The proposed directive, posted Tuesday on the Federal Register's website, would require inspecting and fixing a metallic lining that serves as a shield against lightning strikes for engine-control wiring. The FAA said cuts or tears in that aluminum-foil layer, located inside panels that cover engine attachments on the wings, could cause simultaneous loss of thrust in both engines.

The document immediately covers 128 737 MAX jets registered in the U.S., but the FAA said it is applicable to all MAX aircraft assembled so far because the entire fleet "may be affected by the identified unsafe condition." -

A Boeing spokesman said the lightning-protection issues aren't expected to affect anticipated initial return of the planes around mid-2020. The FAA said it could take an estimated 12 hours of work for mechanics to check and repair the problem on each plane.

The move Tuesday comes after Boeing informed FAA officials that separate inspections have revealed more than two-thirds of undelivered MAX planes have some type of debris in their fuel tanks.

The FAA also is leaning toward requiring Boeing to relocate certain wiring bundles, some of which are located behind the cockpit and under the cabin floor, due to concerns that an electrical short circuit could result in potentially catastrophic flight-control difficulties that pilots would be unable to correct.

Roughly 700 MAX jets are grounded world-wide as Boeing, the FAA and international aviation regulators devise software fixes and revised pilot-training requirements to enable them to return to service. The planes have been idled for nearly a year in the wake of two crashes that took 346 lives.

The hazard stemming from the damaged lightning-protection feature was first reported by the New York Times.

FAA officials recently have shifted part of their focus to delve into production shortcomings, after months working primarily to address design and pilot-training issues related to the MAX. The agency has said FAA inspectors will increase oversight of assembly-line practices after Boeing resumes MAX production.

The agency has said it intends to check the condition and safety compliance of each MAX airliner before permitting it to carry passengers, a change from past practice. Traditionally, the FAA has delegated such approvals to Boeing and intends to continue doing so for planes other than the MAX.

FAA chief Steve Dickson has publicly urged the Chicago plane maker to tighten its own quality-control checks and safety procedures related to assembly operations.

Boeing said Tuesday the lightning-strike vulnerability affects only MAX planes built between February 2018 and June 2019. But in its directive, the FAA expanded the scope of the inspections to cover all MAX aircraft, concluding the company's earlier voluntary service bulletin wasn't comprehensive enough. Boeing stopped assembling the MAX in December.

Write to Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -3.05% 307.62 Delayed Quote.1.42%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.06% 1687 End-of-day quote.-4.80%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.46% 38.22 Delayed Quote.21.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
01:21pFAA Proposes Safety Fix for Another 737 MAX Production Lapse
DJ
11:30aU.S. consumer confidence holds at higher levels despite coronavirus
RE
09:34aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 2020’s first order, Expedia slashes 3000 job..
09:20aJapan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list pr..
RE
08:04aBOEING : Qatar Airways Celebrates Another Year as the Official Airline Sponsor o..
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12aEMBRAER S A : Brazil's Administrative Council For Economic Defense Approves The ..
AQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aMeggitt warns of growth hit from 737 MAX difficulties, coronavirus
RE
04:06aANA : Japan's ANA orders 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 90 942 M
EBIT 2020 5 632 M
Net income 2020 3 814 M
Debt 2020 26 795 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 47,0x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 179 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 353,62  $
Last Close Price 317,90  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)1.42%179 026
AIRBUS SE-4.68%105 665
TEXTRON6.19%10 473
DASSAULT AVIATION-10.34%9 465
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 121
AVICOPTER PLC-6.23%3 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group