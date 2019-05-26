Log in
FAA reputation has taken a hit from Boeing 737 MAX grounding: United executive

05/26/2019 | 10:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines planes, including a Boeing 737 MAX 9 model, are pictured at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) reputation has taken a hit as a result of the Boeing Co 737 MAX grounding, United Airlines President Scott Kirby said on Monday.

"The brand of the FAA has certainly been impacted by this," he said at the Skift Forum Asia conference in Singapore.

However, he said the regulatory system in the United States and elsewhere was likely to emerge stronger as a result of the 737 MAX grounding experience.

United said on Friday it was extending by one month its cancellations of 737 MAX flights, through Aug. 3.

The airline, which operated 14 737 MAX jets before the grounding, said the decision would lead to about 40 or 45 canceled flights daily.

United has not disclosed the financial impact of the 737 MAX grounding, which Kirby said the airline would "worry about down the road".

"We've been able to find other ways to overcome the financial impact and we've been able to maintain our earnings guidance for the year," he said.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; editing by Richard Pullin)

