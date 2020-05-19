Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
FAA to mandate new safety management tools for airplane manufacturers

05/19/2020 | 12:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A seal is seen on Garuda Indonesia's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane parked at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia, at Soekarno-Hatta International airport near Jakarta

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it will require Boeing Co and other aircraft manufacturers to adopt new safety management tools in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people.

The announcement that the FAA will begin the regulatory process to mandate Safety Management Systems in response to recommendations was released in January by an expert panel. The panel named by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao did not back ending the long-standing practice of delegating some certification tasks to aircraft manufacturers. Boeing grounded its entire 737 Max fleet after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March 2019.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 367 M
EBIT 2020 -969 M
Net income 2020 -1 443 M
Debt 2020 33 635 M
Yield 2020 0,91%
P/E ratio 2020 -51,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 76 432 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 192,48 $
Last Close Price 135,44 $
Spread / Highest target 225%
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-63.16%76 432
AIRBUS SE-57.59%47 174
DASSAULT AVIATION-41.03%6 250
TEXTRON-45.74%6 185
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.2.98%4 363
AVICOPTER PLC0.99%3 728
