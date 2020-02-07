Log in
Fed Officials Likely to Take Comfort From Jobs Report -- Update

02/07/2020 | 01:13pm EST

By Nick Timiraos

The solid January employment report should comfort Federal Reserve officials about the state of the U.S. economy before the recent threats to global growth surfaced from the outbreak of the coronavirus in China last month.

Officials shifted to a make-no-moves posture in October after cutting interest rates to prevent a slowdown in manufacturing and trade from dragging down the broader U.S. economy.

In its semiannual report to Congress on Friday, the central bank said risks of weaker-than-expected growth had declined late last year but that possible spillovers from the effects of the coronavirus, which has led to quarantines in China and limits on air travel in and out of the country, present a new risk to the outlook.

Fed officials at their meeting last week held their benchmark federal-funds rate steady in a range between 1.5% and 1.75% and signaled little reason to change course for now.

"Recent indicators provide tentative signs of stabilization. The global slowdown in manufacturing and trade appears to be nearing an end, and consumer spending and services activity around the world continue to hold up," Friday's Fed report said.

But it said the recent emergence of the coronavirus "could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver the report and testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday and Wednesday as part of hearings mandated by law.

Friday's hiring report from the Labor Department showed employers added 211,000 jobs a month on average over the November-to-January period, up from the monthly average of 175,000 last year. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6% last month, and average hourly earnings rose 3.1% from a year ago. The share of Americans with a job and the number of people looking for work both rose last month.

The report follows recent surveys of business activity that showed continued strength in the services sector along with a rebound in manufacturing last month, ending five months in which activity had contracted.

Headwinds remain for economic activity in the U.S. and abroad. The manufacturing sector has shed jobs in three of the past four months, including a drop of 12,000 jobs in January. Challenges for the sector include Boeing Co.'s halt to production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft.

While officials are holding rates steady for now, they have signaled they see greater risks of surprises that could prompt them to lower rates than to lift them. The coronavirus and the hit to growth in the world's second-largest economy is the latest example of such a development.

"It is too early to say what the full economic effect of the outbreak will be," said Randal Quarles, Fed vice chairman for bank supervision, in remarks Thursday in New York.

As expected, annual revisions to payroll data showed a slower pace of hiring than initially reported for much of 2018 and early 2019. The economy added 193,000 jobs per month in 2018, down from earlier figures that showed 223,000 jobs per month. The upshot is that while hiring slowed last year, the slowdown may not have been as pronounced as originally reported.

Financial markets had been ebullient last month due to a trade truce between the U.S. and China and glimmers of firmer global manufacturing activity. But fears about China's coronavirus outbreak reignited global growth worries last week, sending the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield below 1.6%, its lowest level since October.

With inflation holding below the Fed's 2% target, officials have mostly ruled out reversing last year's rate cuts for the foreseeable future. Mr. Powell has said he would want to see a persistent and sustained rise in inflation before lifting rates. The Fed staff doesn't forecast this happening for several years.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

