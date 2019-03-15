French Air Accident Investigation Office : Technical Work on Crashed Ethiopian Air Data Recorder Has Begun

By Gabriele Steinhauser and Robert Wall



Accident investigators looking at the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on Friday said that they had begun work to extract information from the crashed Boeing Co. (BA) 737 MAX 8 plane's flight data recorder.

The French accident investigation office, the BEA, said the technical work on the recording device had begun.

The Ethiopian investigation team, that leads the multi-national probe, is present, along with U.S. representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency also is present, the BEA said.

The flight-data recorder and the plane's cockpit voice recorder arrived at the BEA outside Paris on Thursday for analysis and to determine why the Boeing plane plunged from the sky after only six minutes, killing all 157 aboard. The storage devices typically provide the strongest clue on what happened to a crashed plane.

Investigators could get a first sense of what happened with the Boeing plane within a few hours, though a detailed assessment of what happened with the plane could take months.

Regulators around the globe this week grounded the Boeing plane on safety concerns and because of possible similarities with the crash of another 737 MAX 8, operated by Lion Air, in Indonesia less than five months ago. The cause of that accident is still under investigation. Accident investigators in that probe have said they are looking at why the plane's anti-stall system repeatedly pushed the MAX's nose down. They are also looking at plane maintenance. The airline said the plane was well maintained.

U.S. and Canadian officials this week said that they had received data on the Ethiopian flight that indicated its flight path had similarities with the Lion Air crash.

Write to Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com and Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com