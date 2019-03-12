Log in
Global stocks rise on tame U.S. inflation, dollar eases

03/12/2019 | 02:57pm EDT
An anti-Brexit protester is reflected in a puddle as she walks near the Houses of Parliament, London

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of world equity markets rose and the dollar eased on Tuesday after a tame reading on U.S. inflation reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates anytime soon, while Boeing shares slid for a second day.

U.S. consumer prices rose for the first time in four months in February but the modest pace of the increase resulted in he smallest annual gain in inflation in nearly 2-1/2 years.

In the 12 months through February, the CPI rose 1.5 percent, well under the Fed's target of 2 percent, leading the dollar to slip against the euro and the dollar index of leading U.S. trading partners to fall. Gold gained on the weaker greenback.

"The takeaway from the data was that inflation is in check and that would allow the Fed to remain patient and that is always good for equities," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Boeing Co slumped 6.13 percent to extend Monday's losses as more countries, including all of the European Union, grounded the company's 737 MAX planes following a second fatal crash in five months.

Rival airplane manufacturer Airbus SE was the biggest contributor to advancing shares in the FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares, rising 1.43 percent, but the index edged lower in choppy trade as investors awaited a Brexit vote.

British Prime Minister Theresa May headed for defeat on her plans to leave the EU as skeptical members of her Conservative Party appeared ready to defy her warning that Britain might not leave the bloc at all if they voted against her.

Sterling fell 0.63 percent to $1.3068.

MSCI's all-country world index of equity performance in 47 countries rose 0.61 percent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.06 percent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 12.98 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,796.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.61 points, or 0.63 percent, to 7,605.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.51 points, or 0.18 percent, to 25,604.37, dragged lower by slumping Boeing.

The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar gained on the tame U.S. inflation data as the dollar index fell 0.3 percent and the Japanese yen weakened 0.04 percent versus the greenback at 111.29 per dollar.

The euro gained 0.44 percent to $1.1297.

U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower after the inflation data.

U.S. long-dated yields have fallen in six of the last seven sessions, while those on two-year notes, the security most sensitive to interest rate moves, dropped in five of the last seven.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 11/32 in price to push the yield down to 2.6015 percent.

Oil prices rose, supported by signs of tightening global supply after a Saudi official said the kingdom plans to cut oil exports in April, while a power outage in Venezuela reduced its crude exports.

Brent crude futures settled up 9 cents at $66.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 8 cents to settle at $56.87 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.5 percent higher at $1,297.70.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.16% 375.5688 Delayed Quote.31.02%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 25586.94 Delayed Quote.9.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.65% 7208.914013 Delayed Quote.13.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 7600.797696 Delayed Quote.13.91%
S&P 500 0.41% 2794.8 Delayed Quote.11.03%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.06% 373.25 Delayed Quote.10.61%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 97.22 End-of-day quote.0.55%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 447 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%98 720
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 183
TEXTRON11.11%12 179
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.90%4 244
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 095
