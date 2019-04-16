HAGENS BERMAN Hagens Berman Files Securities Fraud Class Action Complaint Against Boeing (BA) on Behalf of Investors Alleging 737 MAX Safety Disclosure Violations: Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline

National leader in class action litigation Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro
LLP alerts investors that it has filed the first class
action complaint against The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)
alleging 10b-5 disclosure violations of the Federal securities laws
relating to the safety of the 737 MAX, and seeks to vigorously pursue a
recovery on behalf of investors.
Hagens Berman filed the lawsuit, Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No.
19-cv-02394 in the Northern District of Illinois on April 9, 2019. If
you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities between January
8, 2019 and March 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered
substantial losses (in excess of $100,000), you may qualify to be a lead
plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the
case.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must
move the Court no later than 60 days from April 9, 2019. Contact Hagens
Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead
plaintiff:
https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA
or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s prosecution of this
case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing
BA@hbsslaw.com.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased Boeing securities during the Class Period to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all
other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can
select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any
potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead
plaintiff.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding
Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or
take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program,
whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards
totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the
SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000
or email BA@hbsslaw.com.
About
Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in
Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.
The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in
complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found
at www.hbsslaw.com.
For the latest news visit our newsroom
or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416006040/en/