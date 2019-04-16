Log in
HAGENS BERMAN Hagens Berman Files Securities Fraud Class Action Complaint Against Boeing (BA) on Behalf of Investors Alleging 737 MAX Safety Disclosure Violations: Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline

04/16/2019 | 07:09pm EDT

National leader in class action litigation Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors that it has filed the first class action complaint against The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) alleging 10b-5 disclosure violations of the Federal securities laws relating to the safety of the 737 MAX, and seeks to vigorously pursue a recovery on behalf of investors.

Hagens Berman filed the lawsuit, Seeks v. The Boeing Company, No. 19-cv-02394 in the Northern District of Illinois on April 9, 2019. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Boeing securities between January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered substantial losses (in excess of $100,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from April 9, 2019. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/BA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s prosecution of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

BA@hbsslaw.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Boeing securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Boeing should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.


© Business Wire 2019
