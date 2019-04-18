Log in
Honeywell assessing its role in Boeing's next aircraft launch: CFO

04/18/2019 | 06:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc is evaluating the revenue potential from supplying parts to Boeing's next major aircraft program, which is likely to be finalized by late 2019 or early next year, Chief Financial Officer Greg Lewis told Reuters.

Boeing has signaled that the proposed new mid-sized jetliner, known as NMA, will accelerate its drive to diversify beyond airframes and into services such as repairs and maintenance, where parts suppliers make much of their revenue.

"If Boeing decides to move forward on the NMA ... we feel like we have got some very competitive offerings that we could provide on a platform," Lewis said.

"But it would have to be done in a way where it's a good project for Honeywell and we are able to protect our intellectual property."

Honeywell makes auxiliary power units, cockpit avionics and flight management systems for the aerospace industry.

Lewis also said that China's C919 passenger jet program, manufactured by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC), was progressing well and was likely to meet its target of first deliveries in the next three or four years.

Honeywell is supplying parts for the narrowbody jet, which will compete directly with Boeing's 737 and Airbus' A320 aircraft.

There were reports that the C919 program was having problems with its flight deck design, raising concerns that the new jet would miss its target of entry into service by 2021.

"We are bullish on how that's (the C919 program) going. Our equipment has performed well. As far as we can tell, they are on track for that 2021-22 type of entry into service date," Lewis said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Anil D'Silva)

By Ankit Ajmera
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.10% 377.52 Delayed Quote.18.36%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 0.02% 162.89 Delayed Quote.23.27%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 105 B
EBIT 2019 12 236 M
Net income 2019 10 925 M
Debt 2019 5 315 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 20,09
P/E ratio 2020 15,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 213 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 427 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)18.36%213 103
AIRBUS SE41.78%103 524
DASSAULT AVIATION7.52%12 209
TEXTRON13.37%12 193
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 367
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD23.47%4 057
