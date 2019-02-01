IAG Nearing Widebody Decision -- Market Talk

1049 GMT - International Consolidated Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh says the carrier is in the "late stages" about deciding between Boeing and Airbus for widebodies, with discussions also taking place between engine makers Rolls-Royce and GE. IAG already buys Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s and has said it would consider buying the 777X from Boeing. Mr. Walsh also said the airline would consider buying more A380 superjumbos, but not at current prices. He repeated the message that Airbus would need to offer the plane at lower costs for IAG to buy more but so far has failed to offer such pricing. (robert.wall@wsj.com)