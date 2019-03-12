Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

India Grounds Boeing MAX Jets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 09:54pm EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--India has grounded Boeing Co.'s (BA) 737 MAX aircraft, joining European, Latin American and other Asian authorities suspending operations of the type of jets involved in two fatal accidents in less than five months.

"These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations," India's Ministry of Civil Aviation said via its verified Twitter account.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday asked airlines to conduct additional checks on their MAX jets, stopping short of a grounding, after the crash on Sunday of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed all 157 on board. However, the Indian aviation regulator late Tuesday night grounded the planes.

SpiceJet, the only Indian airline that was flying the planes, said Wednesday it has suspended MAX operations and would work with the regulator and the manufacturer to return to normal operations. The budget airline said it is confident it can accommodate most of its passengers affected by the ban on other flights. SpiceJet has 13 MAX jets in its fleet.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd. (532617.BY), the other local Indian airline that has MAX jets in its fleet, had all its MAX aircraft already sitting on the ground due to non-payment of lease rentals. The cash-strapped airline has grounded about a third of its total fleet, including five MAX jets, amid a financial crisis.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.71% 374.67 Delayed Quote.16.62%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.15% 375.41 Delayed Quote.16.41%
JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) LTD -1.01% 244.9 End-of-day quote.-10.83%
SPICEJET LTD -0.42% 83.2 End-of-day quote.-8.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
10:43pBOEING : Ties between Boeing and Trump run deep
RE
10:42pBOEING : to update software in 737 MAX airplane following Ethiopian crash
AQ
10:40pAirlines keep calm and carry on after Boeing jet groundings
RE
09:54pU.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
RE
09:54pIndia Grounds Boeing MAX Jets
DJ
09:19pBOEING : South American nations evaluating shutting airspace to Boeing 737 MAX -..
RE
08:47pBOEING : Fiji Joins Effort to Ground Boeing 737 MAX Planes
DJ
08:38pAIRBUS : Fiji suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights
RE
08:31pBOEING : Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled -- 20th Update
DJ
08:13pU.S. airlines stand by 737 MAX as some customers, nations reject it
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 447 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.41%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%98 720
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 183
TEXTRON11.11%12 179
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD11.96%4 244
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.