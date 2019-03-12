India Grounds Boeing MAX Jets

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--India has grounded Boeing Co.'s (BA) 737 MAX aircraft, joining European, Latin American and other Asian authorities suspending operations of the type of jets involved in two fatal accidents in less than five months.

"These planes will be grounded till appropriate modifications and safety measures are undertaken to ensure their safe operations," India's Ministry of Civil Aviation said via its verified Twitter account.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday asked airlines to conduct additional checks on their MAX jets, stopping short of a grounding, after the crash on Sunday of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed all 157 on board. However, the Indian aviation regulator late Tuesday night grounded the planes.

SpiceJet, the only Indian airline that was flying the planes, said Wednesday it has suspended MAX operations and would work with the regulator and the manufacturer to return to normal operations. The budget airline said it is confident it can accommodate most of its passengers affected by the ban on other flights. SpiceJet has 13 MAX jets in its fleet.

Jet Airways (India) Ltd. (532617.BY), the other local Indian airline that has MAX jets in its fleet, had all its MAX aircraft already sitting on the ground due to non-payment of lease rentals. The cash-strapped airline has grounded about a third of its total fleet, including five MAX jets, amid a financial crisis.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com