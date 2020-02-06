Log in
02/06 04:00:11 pm
341.43 USD   +3.60%
03:27pBOEING : FAA Flags Warning-Light Problem with 737 MAX
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pAirbus posts strong January orders, delivers 31 jets
RE
Industrials Up as China Prepares Tariff Cuts -- Industrials Roundup

02/06/2020 | 05:03pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after China said it would start cutting tariffs on U.S. imports.

China said it would slash tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports in half as part of implementation of a recently signed trade agreement with Washington.

Beginning Feb. 14, China will cut tariffs on some U.S. goods to 5% from 10%, while levies on some other items will be reduced to 2.5% from 5%, China's Ministry of Finance said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that U.S. officials have reduced their expectations for economic growth in 2020 because of disruptions caused by the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX. Shares of Boeing rose after the head of the Federal Aviation Authority said that the MAX jet could be ready for a test flight in the next few weeks, as long as the company resolved another recently discovered software issue.

In a bad sign for global factory activity, German manufacturing orders unexpectedly fell on the month in December, the Federal Statistical Office Destatis said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 93 018 M
EBIT 2020 6 825 M
Net income 2020 4 372 M
Debt 2020 26 795 M
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,78x
Capitalization 186 B
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 349,71  $
Last Close Price 329,55  $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-2.40%181 950
AIRBUS SE4.91%116 115
TEXTRON14.13%10 712
DASSAULT AVIATION-5.13%10 022
AVICOPTER PLC-12.56%3 776
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 544
