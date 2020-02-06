Industrials Up as China Prepares Tariff Cuts -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after China said it would start cutting tariffs on U.S. imports.

China said it would slash tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports in half as part of implementation of a recently signed trade agreement with Washington.

Beginning Feb. 14, China will cut tariffs on some U.S. goods to 5% from 10%, while levies on some other items will be reduced to 2.5% from 5%, China's Ministry of Finance said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that U.S. officials have reduced their expectations for economic growth in 2020 because of disruptions caused by the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX. Shares of Boeing rose after the head of the Federal Aviation Authority said that the MAX jet could be ready for a test flight in the next few weeks, as long as the company resolved another recently discovered software issue.

In a bad sign for global factory activity, German manufacturing orders unexpectedly fell on the month in December, the Federal Statistical Office Destatis said.

