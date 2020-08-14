Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Justice Department opens probe into ex-NASA official, Boeing over space contract: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 04:50pm EDT
The DOJ logo is pictured on a wall after a news conference in New York

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal probe into whether NASA's former head of human spaceflight gave Boeing Co improper guidance during a lucrative lunar-lander contract competition, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The Justice Department has sent subpoenas to NASA, Boeing and Doug Loverro, who led the space agency's marquee space travel program until he resigned in May, as part of a grand-jury investigation into the possible violation of federal procurement laws, the sources said.

In the probe, opened in June, prosecutors are focusing on communication between Loverro and Boeing space executive Jim Chilton in late January, during a blackout period for the Human Lunar Landing system competition, one of the sources said.

Representatives for Boeing and Loverro declined to comment. NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The probe was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle)

By Joey Roulette and Eric M. Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur BOEING COMPANY (THE)
03:38pBOEING : U.S. Probes Former NASA Official's Contacts With Boeing Executive on Lu..
DJ
11:40aBOEING : US Department of the Air Force-Boeing X-37B Team Wins Collier Trophy fo..
AQ
09:27aBOEING : Ensuring Good Air Quality and Cabin Cleanliness, All Lion Air Aircraft ..
AQ
09:27aBOEING : Recognized for Sustainability Leadership; Breakthrough recycling divert..
AQ
09:26aBOEING : US Department of the Air Force-Boeing X-37B Team Wins Collier Trophy fo..
AQ
02:09aBOEING : Federal Circuit Revives Boeing's Challenge To Controversial Cost Accoun..
AQ
08/13BOEING : Recognized for Sustainability Leadership
PR
08/13BOEING : U.S. Department of the Air Force-Boeing X-37B team shines in Collier Tr..
PU
08/13BOEING : Delivers Next Generation Interceptor Proposal to the U.S. Missile Defen..
AQ
08/13Spain says U.S. should waive tariffs on EU goods as wine, olives hit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 62 864 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 278 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,4x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 98 626 M 98 626 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 186,50 $
Last Close Price 174,73 $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-46.36%98 626
AIRBUS SE-43.82%67 944
TEXTRON INC.-16.17%8 526
DASSAULT AVIATION-31.45%7 886
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.61.24%5 479
AVICOPTER PLC33.07%5 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group