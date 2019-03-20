Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against The Boeing Company

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The Boeing
Company (“Boeing” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BA).
This investigation concerns whether Boeing has violated federal
securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On October 29, 2018, a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet operated by the Indonesian
airline Lion Air crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all passengers
and crew. On November 12, 2018, post-market, the Wall Street Journal
published an article titled “Boeing Withheld Information on 737 Model,
According to Safety Experts and Others,” citing “safety experts involved
in the investigation, as well as midlevel [Federal Aviation
Administration] officials” and reporting that Boeing “withheld
information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control
feature suspected of playing a role in last month’s fatal Lion Air jet
crash[.]” Over the 11 days following the publication of the Wall Street
Journal article, Boeing’s stock price fell a total of $44.71 per share,
or roughly 12.5%, to close at $312.32 per share on November 23, 2018.
On March 10, 2019, 157 people perished after an Ethiopian
Airlines-operated Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
shortly after takeoff. In the wake of the crash, regulators in China and
several other countries grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets. On March 11,
2019, Boeing’s stock price fell $22.53, or over 5%, to close at $400.01.
The following day, Boeing’s stock price fell an additional $24.60 per
share, or 6.15%, closing at $375.41 on March 12, 2019. On March 13,
2019, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all Boeing 737 Max 8
and Max 9 jets to be temporarily grounded in the U.S.
