Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Large employers push back on U.S. healthcare mergers during coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Everett

By Rebecca Spalding

A group representing some of the largest U.S. employers has asked Congress for a year-long ban on mergers and acquisitions among hospitals and doctors groups that received government money to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pacific Business Group on Health, whose members include Boeing, Salesforce, Tesla, and Walmart, said in a letter addressed to congressional leaders this week that it feared that further consolidation in the healthcare industry could lead to higher costs.

Physician practices' revenues have plummeted across the United States since shutdowns were imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as patients stay home except for emergencies.

Even before the pandemic, well-funded hospital systems were taking over smaller doctors groups and hospitals to increase market share.

PBGH said it fears these larger players will be even better positioned to buy struggling practices coming out of the crisis, raising healthcare prices for employers. The group asked for a year-long M&A ban for any healthcare provider receiving any of the $170 billion government relief approved for the industry.

"Anti-competitive practices are increasingly concerning to large employers. What we're seeing happening right now is the collapse of independent primary care," Elizabeth Mitchell, chief executive officer of PBGH, told Reuters.Politicians and regulators have already been scrutinizing mergers in the hospital industry.

The Federal Trade Commission moved to block a merger between two Pennsylvania hospitals in February, on the grounds that consolidation would mean the systems would have fewer incentives to keep costs down.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding in New York; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
05/22Large employers push back on U.S. healthcare mergers during coronavirus crisi..
RE
05/22State Jobless Rates for April Show Uneven Impact of Pandemic -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/22Jobless Rate Rose in All 50 States in April, Labor Department Says -- Update
DJ
05/22BOEING : Names STS Aviation Services in Birmingham as Key Wedgetail Supplier
AQ
05/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another Chinese company leaving the Nasdaq
05/22Ryanair's Lauda Will Close Vienna Base, Cutting More Than 300 Jobs
DJ
05/21Abu Dhabi's Etihad considers future without A380, A350 jets - sources
RE
05/21BOEING CO : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
05/21JOHN ELKANN : Elkann's Fiat Chrysler Deals Come Under Some Pressure -- WSJ
DJ
05/20BOEING : Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit plans first space launch
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 362 M
EBIT 2020 -1 023 M
Net income 2020 -1 537 M
Debt 2020 33 751 M
Yield 2020 0,90%
P/E ratio 2020 -52,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,63x
EV / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 77 612 M
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 171,71 $
Last Close Price 137,53 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-57.33%77 612
AIRBUS SE-58.58%46 805
DASSAULT AVIATION-40.30%6 334
TEXTRON-39.66%6 130
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.18.30%4 259
AVICOPTER PLC-11.72%3 558
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group