Lawmakers seek FAA employee survey records after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

July 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. House Committee on Monday asked
the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to disclose details of
an employee survey about the agency’s safety culture after two
fatal crashes of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes killed 346 people and
raised questions about the agency's actions.
Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Representative
Rick Larsen, wrote FAA Administrator Steve Dickson about a
survey that included the FAA’s Organization Designation
Authorization program that delegates some new airplane
certification tasks to Boeing employees.
"It is essential that FAA officials have the authority,
resources, willingness and support from FAA’s senior management
to thoroughly and aggressively manage the ODA program,” the
letter seen by Reuters said. An FAA spokesman said the agency
would respond to the lawmakers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese)