Lawmakers seek FAA employee survey records after Boeing 737 MAX crashes

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of
Representatives Committee on Monday asked the Federal Aviation
Administration to disclose details of an employee survey about
the agency’s safety culture after two fatal crashes of Boeing
737 MAX airplanes killed 346 people and raised questions about
the agency's actions.
Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Representative
Rick Larsen, who chairs a subcommittee on aviation, wrote FAA
Administrator Steve Dickson about a survey that included an FAA
program that delegates some new airplane certification tasks to
Boeing employees.
"It is essential that FAA officials have the authority,
resources, willingness and support from FAA’s senior management
to thoroughly and aggressively manage the ODA program,” they
said, referring to Organization Designation Authorization. An
FAA spokesman said the agency would respond to the lawmakers.
The letter, seen by Reuters, noted that the panel's
investigation has already determined that issues surrounding the
ODA "played key contributing roles in the regrettable 737 MAX
crashes of Lion Air flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines flight 302
that resulted in the preventable deaths of 346 individuals."
The letter referenced a Transportation Department Office of
Inspector General report that noted the FAA sent two letters of
investigation to Boeing in June 2019 and March 2020 "related to
potential undue pressure of unit members."
The lawmakers encouraged the FAA "to vigorously pursue these
investigations and to hold Boeing to account for any violations
of FAA’s regulations or U.S. law."
Boeing did not immediately comment.
Last month, a group of U.S. senators introduced legislation
to strengthen FAA oversight of aircraft certification. DeFazio
plans to introduce legislation to reform ODA in September.
The Senate measure seeks to eliminate the ability of
aircraft makers to unduly influence the certification process.
It marks the most significant step toward reforms following the
crashes, which resulted in Boeing's 737 MAX being grounded since
March 2019.
