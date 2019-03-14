Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa gives cautious outlook as fuel and Eurowings weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 08:13am EDT
Tail wings of planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are seen from a cafe bar at the airport in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa issued cautious guidance on Thursday for revenue and profitability this year as it battles rising fuel costs and strives to erase losses at budget carrier Eurowings, sending its shares down 5 percent.

Germany's biggest airline will, however, avoid disruption to its operations after safety regulators around the world grounded Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft after an Ethiopian Airlines crash last weekend. Lufthansa does not fly the model.

"If there is any doubt, then grounding is the only right decision," Spohr told a news conference after Lufthansa reported an 11 percent decline in fourth-quarter operating profit.

Lufthansa dialed back expectations for growth in peak summer capacity to 1.9 percent.

For 2019 as a whole, revenue should grow by 4-6 percent, with operating margins forecast at 6.5-8 percent. Both forecasts implying performance that is in line with or slightly weaker than last year.

The downbeat view capped a year in which crew shortages and scheduling glitches caused summer holiday chaos at airports across Europe while Lufthansa also struggled to digest its takeover of the bulk of low-cost carrier Air Berlin's fleet.

SECOND HELPING

The Air Berlin deal removed a key competitor in Lufthansa's home market, but integration costs have undercut the record annual profit at Lufthansa's carriers, which include SWISS and Austrian Airlines.

That, in turn, has weighed on Lufthansa's share price, which has declined by 17 percent over the past 12 months. That compares with a 5 percent decline for Germany's blue-chip DAX index over the same period.

Still, Lufthansa has been linked to possible further sector consolidation, with an aviation website saying it was close to buying charter carrier Condor from Britain's Thomas Cook.

Asked about a possible deal, Spohr said this would depend on the price sought by Thomas Cook and the view taken by European Union antitrust regulators.

At Eurowings, which took over large parts of Air Berlin's fleet, management is targeting breakeven in 2019 and a significant improvement from a year earlier, Lufthansa said.

Lufthansa, which employs more than 135,000 people, will also cut costs to cover an estimated 650 million euros (555.5 million pounds) in extra spending resulting from higher jet fuel prices this year.

(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and David Goodman)

By Ilona Wissenbach
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.46% 377.14 Delayed Quote.16.94%
DAX 0.29% 11608.51 Delayed Quote.9.60%
LUFTHANSA GROUP -5.04% 21.65 Delayed Quote.15.89%
THOMAS COOK GROUP 0.31% 30.84 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
05:57aBOEING : Japan bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace
AQ
05:53aBOEING : Black Boxes From Crashed Boeing 737 Max Arrive in Paris for Analysis
DJ
05:46aBOEING : Ethiopian Crash Investigators Fly to Paris With Black Boxes From Downed..
DJ
05:39aBOEING : Garuda Indonesia CEO says 'possibility' airline will cancel Boeing 737 ..
RE
05:06aBOEING : Canada Bans U.S. Jet Model Involved in Ethiopian Crash
AQ
04:49aAir Italy to Lease Bulgaria Air Airbus A319 to Replace Grounded Boeing 737 MA..
DJ
04:46aBOEING : Japan bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace
RE
03:57aBOEING : newest plane becomes its biggest headache
AQ
03:55aBOEING : Etihad units sign key deals with Sky Prime at Saudi airshow
AQ
03:54aBOEING : grounds global 737 Max fleet
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 17,03
P/E ratio 2020 15,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 213 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 438 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.94%213 078
AIRBUS SE39.21%102 702
DASSAULT AVIATION16.78%13 293
TEXTRON12.92%12 244
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD8.87%4 196
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 101
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.