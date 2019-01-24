Log in
MONDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/24/2019 | 01:03pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Boeing Company (“Boeing” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Boeing withheld from the market information about the potential hazards caused by its new flight-control system, which may have contributed to a recent deadly crash in Indonesia. The new automated stall-prevention system allegedly can cause pilots to lose control of the aircraft in certain situations. The pilots of the flight in the Indonesia crash were reportedly not aware that the plane was equipped with the new system, and allegedly not prepared to handle the risk of this occurring. Boeing now faces scrutiny from multiple government and industry officials, including the FAA. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Boeing, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
