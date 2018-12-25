Maintenance Lapse Identified as Initial Problem Leading to Lion Air Crash

By Andy Pasztor in Los Angeles and Ben Otto in Jakarta, Indonesia

Crash investigators have concluded preliminarily that improper calibration of an airspeed sensor during maintenance touched off the sequence of events that led to October's fatal Lion Air jetliner crash in Indonesia, according to people familiar with the details.

The conclusion is subject to further analysis, these people said, but it is the firmest indication so far that a suspected maintenance lapse was the initial misstep that ended with the months-old Boeing Co. 737 MAX aircraft plunging into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board. Investigators also continue to delve into shortcomings discovered in the design of a new safety system on the plane.

Lion Air co-founder Rusdi Kirana has disputed that any maintenance error occurred, saying in a recent interview that calibration was performed properly in accordance with the manufacturer's manual.

The accident probe will take months to complete, as investigators look at factors ranging from maintenance to operations to aircraft design. Calibration issues are being examined along with pilot actions and the new automated flight-control system that investigators have indicated was central to the crash.

Boeing has said it is cooperating with investigators as it works to fully understand, and learn from, the crash.

At this point, according to people closely tracking the probe, investigators are focused on the interaction of suspected mistakes on the ground with unintended consequences of the flight-control feature.

Two days before Lion Air Flight 610's early morning takeoff from Jakarta on Oct. 29, according to these people, mechanics installed but failed to properly calibrate a replacement airspeed sensor called an angle-of-attack indicator. The device, which provides key data for flight-control computers, measures how much above or below the horizon a plane's nose is pointed.

Erroneous signals from that single sensor, which began as the plane lifted off the runway and continued throughout the roughly 11-minute flight, resulted in a cascade of stall warnings and other cockpit alerts. The signals prompted the automated safety system, called MCAS, to strongly and repeatedly push the plane's nose down, investigators previously disclosed.

The crew manually countered the computer's persistent commands some two dozen times before the plane's fatal dive, according to an interim crash report issued last month.

In the wake of the crash, several key parties said publicly that they hadn't been aware of the new automated system. Lion Air's co-founder, its pilots and pilot-union leaders at two U.S. carriers operating 737 MAX models complained that virtually all references to MCAS had been omitted by Boeing from manuals.

Boeing has said it followed its usual process for determining what information was critical to include in manuals and training, saying that pilots were given all the information necessary to safely fly the planes. The plane maker also has said pilots were instructed to turn off certain automated systems if activation posed a hazard. A company spokesman declined to comment on calibration issues.

Based on information downloaded from the flight-data recorder, last month's interim report revealed a constant 20-degree difference between signals from the angle-of attack sensor on the captain's side--which had been replaced--and those from the co-pilot's-side sensor.

Until now, the precise cause of the improper signals from the captain's-side sensor hasn't been clear.

People closely tracking the probe said that after U.S. air-safety experts re-enacted the tasks of installing, calibrating and verifying operation of the sensor, they deemed current maintenance instructions appropriate.

A spokesman for the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is participating in the Indonesia-led investigation, declined to comment about maintenance issues. Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of Indonesia's crash investigation agency, declined to comment on the calibration issue, as did a Boeing spokesman.

Responding to November's interim crash report, Boeing noted that the document didn't "include records as to the installation or calibration of the new sensor."

While installing the sensor is a straightforward procedure, calibration requires the mechanic to check the position of the component against the value displayed by one of the plane's computers, according to a person familiar with the details.

In an interview earlier this month, Mr. Kirana, Lion Air's co-founder, said the newly installed sensor was calibrated as required. "Ask Boeing, " he said. "If an aircraft on the ground indicates no faults, why after takeoff is there a problem?"

Cockpit displays and a warning light intended to flag problems with angle-of-attack sensors in flight were optional on the Lion Air jet that crashed, according to people familiar with the matter. The carrier, like some others, chose not to purchase the feature, people familiar with the matter said, so pilots didn't receive any such alerts. Some of the safeguards are standard on many older 737 models.

In recent weeks, Boeing, some of its customers and U.S. aviation authorities have discussed steps to ensure that 737 MAX pilots in the future will benefit from those safeguards, say many people in the industry.

In the U.S., Southwest Airlines, the launch customer for 737 MAX aircraft last year, will now have those options turned on each time it takes delivery of additional aircraft, a spokeswoman said. She also confirmed the carrier will retroactively install a Boeing-devised software change so that some two dozen aircraft already flying as part of the Southwest fleet eventually will get those added protections.

The Southwest spokeswoman said adding the features on all MAX jets will provide pilots "a valuable, supplemental cross-check" in the event there is an erroneous signal. The Dallas-based airline has said its pilots are trained to safely fly the planes.

Boeing is devising a separate software fix to prevent the automated safety system from misfiring and leading to the kind of hazard that overtook the Lion Air flight, according to U.S. government and industry officials. They said the fix, covering all 737 MAX aircraft delivered thus far, is expected early next year and is slated to be mandated by federal air-safety regulators.

