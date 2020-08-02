Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are seen aboard SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

Behnken and Hurley undocked from the station on Saturday and returned home to land in the waves off Florida's Pensacola coast on schedule at 2:48 p.m. ET following a 21-hour overnight journey aboard Crew Dragon "Endeavor."

The successful splashdown was a final key test of whether Elon Musk's spacecraft can transport astronauts to and from orbit -- a feat no private company has accomplished before.

"On behalf of the SpaceX and NASA teams, welcome back to Planet Earth. Thanks for flying SpaceX," SpaceX mission control said upon splashdown.

For the return sequence, on-board thrusters and two sets of parachutes worked autonomously to slow the acorn-shaped capsule, bringing Behnken and Hurley's speed of 17,500 miles per hour in orbit down to 350 mph upon atmospheric reentry, and eventually 15 mph at splashdown.

During reentry to Earth's atmosphere, the capsule's outer shell withstood temperatures as high as 3,500 Fahrenheit while Behnken and Hurley, wearing SpaceX's white flight suits strapped inside the cabin, experienced 85 Fahrenheit.

The crew will spend up to an hour floating inside the capsule before joint recovery teams from SpaceX and NASA retrieve them for a helicopter trip ashore. There they will undergo medical checks ahead of a flight to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. 

Billionaire entrepreneur Musk's SpaceX became the first private company to send humans to orbit with the launch of Behnken and Hurley, who have spent more than two months on the space station.

The landmark mission, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 31, marked the first time the U.S. space agency launched humans from American soil since its shuttle program retired in 2011. Since then the United States has relied on Russia's space program to launch its astronauts to the space station.

Behnken and Hurley's homecoming was also the first crewed splashdown in an American capsule in 45 years.

The pair undocked from the space station late on Saturday and began gradually decreasing their orbital altitude overnight, awaking Sunday morning to recorded wake-up calls from their sons.

"Good morning Dragon Endeavor," Hurley's son said in a recorded message sent to the capsule. "I'm happy you went into space but I'm even happier that you're coming back home." 

NASA officials have said Crew Dragon, a pod with seven astronaut seats, was in a "very healthy" condition while docked at the space station, where astronauts conducted tests and monitored how the spacecraft performs in space.

NASA, aiming to galvanize a commercial space marketplace, awarded nearly $8 billion to SpaceX and Boeing Co collectively in 2014 to develop dueling space capsules, experimenting with a contract model that allows the space agency to buy astronaut seats from the two companies.

"Great to have NASA Astronauts return to Earth after very successful two month mission," President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to all!"

By Joey Roulette

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
08/01BOEING : "Save Space Camp" drive pulls in more than $1M in days
AQ
07/31BOEING : Receives $265 Million Chinook Helicopter Order from U.S. Army Special O..
PU
07/31Canada gets three bids in fighter jet race, final deal expected in 2022
RE
07/31Air Canada weighs order cancellations, blames travel restrictions, after seco..
RE
07/31BOEING : Submits Response to the Future Fighter Capability Project Request for P..
AQ
07/31Canada says it has received bids from lockheed martin, boeing and sweden's sa..
RE
07/31BOEING : Arizona Modification Line Yields First QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target
AQ
07/31BOEING : Arizona Modification Line Yields First QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target; ..
AQ
07/31BOEING : Arizona Modification Line Yields First QF-16 Full-Scale Aerial Target
PU
07/31AIRBUS : Expects to Hold Down Airplane Production Until 2022
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63 596 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 349 M - -
Net Debt 2020 39 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,8x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 89 183 M 89 183 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 187,57 $
Last Close Price 158,00 $
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-50.29%89 183
AIRBUS SE-52.48%57 486
TEXTRON INC.-21.21%7 968
DASSAULT AVIATION-39.74%6 933
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.47.69%5 270
AVICOPTER PLC7.86%4 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group