Oman suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights after crash

03/12/2019 | 08:48am EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman on Tuesday stopped Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft from flying to or from the Sultanate, following a fatal crash involving the U.S. planemaker's latest model in Ethiopia.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation "is temporarily suspending operations of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of all Omani airports until further notice," it said in a tweet.

State-owned Oman Air operates five 737 MAX 8 aircraft, according its website, the same type operated by Ethiopian Airlines that crashed on Sunday.

China, Australia, Singapore are among countries who have temporarily halted the aircraft from flying since the crash.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme, writing by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Andrew Heavens)

Stocks treated in this article : Safran, Boeing Company (The), General Electric Company
