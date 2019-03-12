Log in
Pilots Received Extra Boeing 737 MAX Training After Indonesia Crash : Ethiopian Airlines Executive

03/12/2019 | 05:38am EDT

By Matina Stevis-Gridneff

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Ethiopian Airlines pilots who flew the Boeing 737 MAX fleet, including the pilot of the flight that crashed Sunday, had received additional training after the same model operated by Lion Air crashed in Indonesia last year, a senior airline executive has said.

"After that [Lion Air accident], we did all the continued additional training," said Esayas Woldemariam, managing director at Ethiopian Airlines.

An interim report into the Lion Air accident indicated pilots were battling the 737 MAX's new stall-prevention system. After the crash, several airlines instructed crew on how to operate the system, particularly if it experiences unreliable sensor information, as appears to have happened on the downed Lion Air flight.

Mr. Woldemariam did not say what the additional training involved. Boeing updated its manual for the 737 Max 8 after the Lion Air crash to guide pilots around the world on how to use existing software to overcome potential problems.

Write to Matina Stevis-Gridneff at Matina.Stevis@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 1051 GMT because the original misstated the name of the airline. The correct name is Ethiopian Airlines, not Ethiopia Airlines.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 14 886 M
Net income 2019 12 533 M
Debt 2019 6 109 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,06
P/E ratio 2020 15,97
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 226 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 447 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.02%226 000
AIRBUS SE34.54%97 271
DASSAULT AVIATION16.45%13 503
TEXTRON11.11%11 950
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD9.90%4 141
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 952
