Pilots Received Extra Boeing 737 MAX Training After Indonesia Crash : Ethiopian Airlines Executive

By Matina Stevis-Gridneff



ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Ethiopian Airlines pilots who flew the Boeing 737 MAX fleet, including the pilot of the flight that crashed Sunday, had received additional training after the same model operated by Lion Air crashed in Indonesia last year, a senior airline executive has said.

"After that [Lion Air accident], we did all the continued additional training," said Esayas Woldemariam, managing director at Ethiopian Airlines.

An interim report into the Lion Air accident indicated pilots were battling the 737 MAX's new stall-prevention system. After the crash, several airlines instructed crew on how to operate the system, particularly if it experiences unreliable sensor information, as appears to have happened on the downed Lion Air flight.

Mr. Woldemariam did not say what the additional training involved. Boeing updated its manual for the 737 Max 8 after the Lion Air crash to guide pilots around the world on how to use existing software to overcome potential problems.

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 1051 GMT because the original misstated the name of the airline. The correct name is Ethiopian Airlines, not Ethiopia Airlines.