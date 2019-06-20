Ready to launch: 4 Boeing STEM Signing Day honorees receive Boeing scholarships to Embry-Riddle

Brennan Acevedo has a big goal for his career after college: help humans get to Mars.

'Interplanetary travel is an exciting prospect, and I believe it can be a reality,' Acevedo wrote. 'The problem I want to solve is this: how do we send a rocket to Mars, land it, and have it come back to earth, all while transporting people and cargo?'

This fall, Acevedo-along with 21 other highly accomplished students-will start college at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a scholarship from Boeing.

The Boeing scholarships were established to help students interested in pursuing degrees in aviation science, aircraft maintenance and other fields at Embry-Riddle - the world's premier aviation and aerospace institution. Supported by a $3 million endowment from Boeing, the scholarships will be made available to all students-with a focus on increasing the number of women, underrepresented minorities and military veterans and their dependents enrolled at the University.

'Thank you once again for being selected for this scholarship!' wrote Christopher Espino, a scholarship recipient from Iowa.

'I am overjoyed to have the honor of being selected as a Boeing Scholar at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University!' wrote Shaddi Abdala. 'I am beyond excited to optimize this amazing opportunity.'

Four of the students receiving Boeing scholarships, including Acevedo, also participated in in Boeing-sponsored STEM Signing Days earlier this spring.

Acevedo and Shannon Byrne were honored at STEM Signing Day in Mesa, Arizona, and Irvin Espinoza and Alijiah McDonald are honorees from South Carolina.

'It's exciting to see the opportunities these students have in front of them. Boeing is proud to be supporting the next generation of aviation and aerospace innovators,' said Jessica Jackson, Boeing Global Engagement director. 'We can't wait to see what these students accomplish at Embry-Riddle, and maybe we'll be calling them colleagues one day, too!'

The inaugural cohort of scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic achievements as well as demonstrated financial need. Each scholarship ranges from $5,000 to $7,500, and will be awarded annually for two years.

Embry-Riddle and Boeing made the scholarship announcement at the Paris Air Show on June 18.