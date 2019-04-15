Rosen Law Firm Reminds The Boeing Company Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with over $500K in Losses to Contact the Firm – BA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from January 8, 2019
through March 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important
June 10, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to
recover damages for Boeing investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Boeing’s 737 MAX airplanes were not as safe as previous models,
therefore Boeing included undisclosed “hacks” created by engineering
compromises and the lack of safety features which Boeing sold as
“optional” add-ons which were designed to help address these safety
concerns; (2) most airlines did not purchase these safety “options”; (3)
the Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing its own oversight and
certification of Boeing’s new flight control system, or Maneuvering
Characteristics Augmentation Systems, which was a clear conflict of
interest as Boeing was rushing the 737 MAX airplanes to market; and (4)
as a result of the foregoing, Boeing’s public statement were materially
false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
